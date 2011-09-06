Happy Birthday, Pippa Middleton!

Young royalPippa Middleton and her infamousderrire turn 28 today.Kate‘s sister has made quite a splash on the social scene, and is quickly becoming one of the most photographed women in the world. So, it’s only natural that every outfit choice she makes is heavily scrutinized by the international press.

After her knockout looks at the Royal Wedding, including theAlice Temperley gown Lindsay Lohan recently wore to the Kardashian nuptials, we have truly watched the rise of a style star. Pippa generally opts for a comfortable, casual, and budget-conscious look. Some say the socialite steals her big sis’s thunder, but frankly, I think the Middleton gals can coexist in fashion harmony. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite Pippa looks above, and throw one back in honor of the world’s most famous sister turning another year older.