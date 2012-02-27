Happy Birthday Olivia Palermo: Her Best Looks

Olivia Palermo may have been a controversial character on the MTV reality show The City, but in my eyes there’s no question: I absolutely adore her style — and thus, am obsessed with her. The socialite, blogger and probably a million other things that I’m not too sure of turns 26 today, so what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at some of our favorite Palermo looks?

Olivia has an enviable signature style that tends to involve chic pieces like leather jackets, fur vests and Birkin bags, paired with more affordable items for a winning combination.Oh, and in case you missed it, one of my favorite StyleCaster editorials of all time featured the gorgeous Palermo essentially looking sexy in a den of sin.

Click through the gallery above for some of my favorite Olivia looks!