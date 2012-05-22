Happy Birthday Naomi Campbell! Her 14 Most Popular Runway Moments

There comes a time in almost every fashionite’s life when they practice their runway walk: it may be in the comfort of their home, on the sidewalk or even in a bar for a Zoolander-esque walk-off. There’s just something about that moment when you see a girl strut her stuff down the catwalk in a major look with fashion’s finest ogling on.

Yes, we wish we could be a supermodel on our better days, but alas, we just have to wish to live vicariously through some of our ultimates. Who, you might ask, is the model that really gets our blood pumping? Who else but Naomi Campbell? Setting the trend for a feline swagger on the runway and slightly controversial off-runway behavior with her personal assistants, this Brit has proven to be quite the stylish handful.

We even love see her saunter into a courtroom, she makes walking look that good. So today, as we celebrate Naomi’s birthday and try our hand as our best runway rendition, we decided to take some cues from her finest catwalk moments.

Click through the slideshow to perfect your own Naomi gaze – you’re in good company, trust us.