Happy Birthday Morrissey! Listen To StyleCaster’s Hand-Picked, Moz-Only Playlist

Happy (or shall we say “Unhappy”) birthday, Steven Patrick Morrissey! The iconic post-punk singer who led The Smiths into the hearts of millions of hopeless romantics is celebrating his 53rd birthday today.

May 22nd also happens to not only be Moz’s birthday but also World Goth Day as well. Coincidence? We think not.

Either way, we wanted to celebrate “The Pope of Mope” by putting together our own “Best Of” playlist via Spotify, using StyleCaster’s staff picks.

We’re sure you’ll recognize a few of the tracks even if you aren’t a big Morrissey fan (for example, if you used to watch Charmed back in the day, then “How Soon is Now?” might give you a bewitching flashback or two).

Stream the entire playlist posted down below, and let us know which Morrissey/The Smiths tracks are your favorite by leaving a comment underneath.

