Happy Birthday Mark, My Plaid Rival…

I would like to wish StyleCaster’s own production junior team member Mark Iantosca a happy belated birthday! I would like to add a very big thank you to Mark for totally not adding me to his text blast about his birthday celebration’s change of location. Ass. It was like being invited to hang out with the cool kids in high school only to have them turn on the front lawn sprinklers when I showed up to the closed bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Speak of the devil, Mark and I are currently involved in a high stakes competition to see who can rock the most plaid to work. Keep this on the DL because Mark doesn’t know that this contest exists and that’s only going to hedge my bets.

My latest contest entry? The Boyfriend Flannel Buttondown by BDG. Regular plaid is just not cutting it anymore as the November winds cut me like a knife. I have every intention of wearing flannel plaid this winter as often as I wore cotton plaid this summer. Instead of pairing this with skinny leg jeans, try wearing this oversized flannel shirt with loose, tattered boyfriend jeans to keep the look proportionally interesting.

This shirt in particular is a men’s flannel shirt so in effect, I’m upping my game by dipping into Mark’s supply of potential flannel. Game on Mark…