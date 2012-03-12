Happy Birthday Liza Minnelli! Our Fave Looks From The Broadway Starlet

We’re a song and dance crew over here at StyleCaster. It’s not uncommon to hear random bits of a show tune belted from the office on a minute-to-minute basis. We welcome any challenge from the Glee squad, let’s just leave it at that. In any case, with one of the biggest Broadway starlets, Liza Minnelli, celebrating a birthday today, we couldn’t resist reaching into our bank of inspiration photos to share with you some of her most iconic looks.

Going out on a limb in the 1970s to champion an emerging designer by the name of Halston, Liza broke the now notorious clothes to the public, rocking jumpsuits and dresses to clubs like Studio 54 whilst rubbing elbows with the most glamorous crowds around. And of course, who could forget her mesmerizing performance as Sally Bowles in the film production of Cabaret? Her killer feathers and flapper get-up is enough to make us totally change our wardrobe with the shimmy of her hips.

We thought it only right to share with you some of our most favorite Liza looks throughout time. Check them out in the slideshow above!

