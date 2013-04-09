Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: A Look Back At The Star’s Tumultuous Year

For all intents and purposes, it seems that Kristen Stewart is ending her 22nd year on a high note. The actress has been spotted back in the arms of her on-and-off boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Pattinson—with whom she first struck up a relationship with back in 2008 on the set of “Twilight.”

Also, her “Twilight” days are officially over. While starring in the five film franchise brought K-Stew fortune and impossible to comprehend fame, it seemed like a burden to her and her costars in its last days. Below, we map out the most memorable moments of the past year.

–The Career Evolution: While she mainly known for “Twilight,” 2012 brought two other high-profile starring roles to the actress: “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “On The Road.” While the latter, a Kerouac remake, earned her some props in the acting world, “Snow White and the Huntsman” was less than well received by critics—but the tabloid buzz has made the movie infamous.

–The Scandal: On the set of “Snow White and the Huntsman,” K-Stew became close with her married director Rupert Sanders (his wife was Alexander Wang model Liberty Ross). In July, Us published pictures of Stewart and Sanders in the midst of an adulterous tryst in multiple locations around Los Angeles. The two both admitted the affair, and Pattinson moved out of the couple’s shared home.

–The Statement: One of the most infamous celebrity quotes in recent memory, upon realizing the public had seen her sexy photos, Stewart said in a statement: “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” While many were devastated, it was also the only time she had publicly admitted to loving Pattinson.

–The Fall-Out: The Internet hate for Stewart following the scandal was strong. Hoards of “Twihards” spoke out against her actions, and the tabloid fodder became material for comedians, with Will Ferrell famously calling her a “trampire.” The star stayed under the radar—and everybody wondered what would happen in November, when K-Stew and R-Patz had to step back out on the red carpet together. As for Sanders, Ross filed for divorce this January.

The Fashion Evolution: Thanks to a gig as the face of Balenciaga’s fragrance Florabotanica and a friendship with the label’s former creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, her fashion cred soared this year. Of course, her savvy stylist Tara Swennen helped a bit, making sure K-Stew left her Converse at home and always showed up red carpet ready and chic. Yes, there were a few outfit misses, and many criticized her disheveled hair and her perpetually blasé look, but this was certainly the time when she became a fashion force.

The Red Carpet Reunion: The rest of the year was relatively quiet. It seemed that Pattinson and Stewart were together when they made their much-anticipated reunion on the red carpet of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” but after that it was relatively radio silent. There weren’t spotted out until a little bit earlier this year, and many suggested they were on a trial separation. As the two remain coy about their relationship status, we’re sure K-Stew can’t wait for a new year to put it all behind her.

