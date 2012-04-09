Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Her & Robert Pattinson’s Cutest Moments

Let me preface this by saying that I am usually incredibly cynical about Hollywood couples. There are only a few that really capture my heart, and despite my initial skepticism, I have been completely won over by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The Twilight stars have become my favorite duo to scope out on and off the red carpet, and since today is Kristen’s birthday, I have decided to celebrate them together.

K-Stew is officially 22 which sort of makes me want to cry. She’s younger than me, cooler than me and way more of a badass. Oh, and her net worth is estimated around $60 million. And rising…fast. Whatever, instead of being jealous of her, I just have to admire her for what she is. I know some of you are haters, but you really can’t deny that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

In honor of the most nonchalant gal in the biz, click through the gallery above for a look at my favorite K-Stew and R-Patz moments. If your heart doesn’t melt a little, then I don’t know what to tell you. If you want more of K-Stew on her own, be sure to check out her best magazine covers here!