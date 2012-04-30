StyleCaster
Happy Birthday Kirsten Dunst! Her Most Popular Costumes Ever

If there’s one thing we’re a sucker for, it’s a period piece. We can only imagine what it would be like to be transformed into a young queen one day and a scorned vampire the next. For one lucky lady by the name of Kirsten Dunst, she just calls this day at the office.

We originally fell into a jealousy-induced trance with the actress as she was tormented throughout the centuries with her stupidly beautiful comrade, Brad Pitt in Interview with a Vampire. For this young starlet, it was no big thing to sport some sick turn of the century attire (oh, and smooch a major hottie in the process).

Let’s just say, this young lady is more than lucky in one way. Starring in some of our favorite flicks to date, we’ve seen her as Lux in the mesmerizing Virgin Suicides to Marie Antoinette – wig and everything.

So, on this blessed day that Kirsten celebrates her birthday, we decided to round up not just our favorite roles of this leading lady but also her best costumed moments. Click through the slideshow above to see what made the cut.

Have a favorite Kiki D. red carpet look or photo spread? Make sure to post it on StyleCaster’s Pictures page now!

In Meloncholia, Kirsten Dunst looked epic as the Lady of Shallot Mock.

Photo: CHRISTIAN GEISNS

Kirsten first wowed us as a sweet little bloodsucker in Interview With The Vampire. We wish our first kiss could have been with Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise! 

Photo: https://www.fansshare.co.uk/

In 1996, young Kirsten starred in the board game family flick, Jumanji.

Photo: Columbia TriStar/

In Sophia Coppola's Virgin Suicides, actress Kirsten Dunst played the seductive dreamer Lux Lisbon. We wish we could make out with Josh Hartnett in our little night gown!

Photo: news-de-stars.com/

Kirsten starred alongside Orlando Bloom in Elizabethtown in a casual costume we wish we could call our own.

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane in Spiderman.

Photo: flixster.com/

Kirsten Dunst took the silver screen by storm in her role as Marie Antoinette.

Photo: Picture Credit: c.Sony Pictures/Everett / Rex Features/EVT

Crazy/Beautiful stole our hearts as Kirsten's young love and teenage angst seeped onto the screen.

Photo: prettyuglythingsblog.blogspot.com/

