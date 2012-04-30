Happy Birthday Kirsten Dunst! Her Most Popular Costumes Ever

If there’s one thing we’re a sucker for, it’s a period piece. We can only imagine what it would be like to be transformed into a young queen one day and a scorned vampire the next. For one lucky lady by the name of Kirsten Dunst, she just calls this day at the office.

We originally fell into a jealousy-induced trance with the actress as she was tormented throughout the centuries with her stupidly beautiful comrade, Brad Pitt in Interview with a Vampire. For this young starlet, it was no big thing to sport some sick turn of the century attire (oh, and smooch a major hottie in the process).

Let’s just say, this young lady is more than lucky in one way. Starring in some of our favorite flicks to date, we’ve seen her as Lux in the mesmerizing Virgin Suicides to Marie Antoinette – wig and everything.

So, on this blessed day that Kirsten celebrates her birthday, we decided to round up not just our favorite roles of this leading lady but also her best costumed moments. Click through the slideshow above to see what made the cut.

