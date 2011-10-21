Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian! Her Best & Worst Looks

Today, Kimberly “Kim” Noel Kardashian Humphries turns 31. It always weirds me out that people whose careers are launched from sex tapes and party appearances don’t stay 25 forever. Alas, we all grow up eventually and the Armenian princess, who once donned a Burberry bikini before she had some “quality time” with a ferocious Ray J, is now a married lady who rarely steps out of the house without a Birkin bag and $2,500,000 worth of diamonds.

I’m proud of my girl. Not only does she work her (famous) ass off, she seems relatively normal for all of the outrageous media attention she receives. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t made some tragic fashion choices over the years. Let’s take a look back at some of her biggest faux pas and her greatest successes, shall we? Check out the gallery above, and let me know your thoughts.

My ultimate conclusion is that Kim needs to keep it simple. She can throw together a killer ensemble of pricey basics and accessorize the sh*t out of them with her drool-worthy handbag and shoe collection. On the red carpet, she needs to play it a little safer. And for the love of all that is holy, no one-shoulder Grecian inspired items. Please, Kimmy! For me!