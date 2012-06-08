Phoebe Philo to Dior Homme: Kanye West’s Best Fashion Shout-Outs

A big happy birthday is in order today: Hip-hop’s most fashionable braggart, Kanye West, turns 35. We know some readers may have mixed emotions about Yeezy’s public persona (ahem, “interrupting Kanye”), but few can argue he isn’t close to genius when it comes to music.

Nowadays, Mr. West is entering the pseudo-reality TV business, thanks to his burgeoning relationship with the one and only Kim Kardashian. (While some may scoff at the match, we can’t help but think they might actually be perfectly paired — they’re both obsessed with themselves and both place a heavy emphasis on their finances.) However, up until they started dating, Kanye’s biggest new project seemed to be moonlighting as a fashion designer. In addition to producing two seasons’ worth of his new line, he’s been a staunch defender of his fashion cred, especially in the wake of some not-so-great reviews.

So for his birthday, we’ve compiled a brief history of his best name-dropping moments when it comes to fashion — from Phoebe Philo to Doutzen Kroes to Jimmy Choo. Let’s have a toast for the douchebags!