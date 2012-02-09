Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: Her Fashion Highs & Lows

Let me preface this post by stating that I am the absolute biggest Jennifer Aniston fan known to man. I am somewhat of a flaky person, but I have extreme loyalty to Jennifer to a ridiculous degree. In fact, I was practically on a picket line standing outside of multiplexes across the country when Mr. & Mrs. Smith was released. Ugh.

Anyway, as much as I love my Jen-Jen (and as much as I love Rachel Karen Green, her iconic Friends character who I have basically decided to base my entire life off of), I must say that she has made some crazy fashion choices over the years. Sometimes, I don’t even know what’s up. Lately though, she has been dressed to perfection, looking hip and chic alongside studly beau Justin Theroux.

Being as it is her 43rd birthday and she doesn’t really look a day over 25, it would be wrong if we didn’t all celebrate. I’ll be joining some of my fellow Fanistons later for champagne and cake, but you should all click through the above gallery of some of Jen’s highs and lows.