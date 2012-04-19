What better way to toast one of our favorite stars than with a look back at his wildest editorials.
Happy Birthday James Franco! A Look Back At His Weirdest, Wildest & Wackiest Magazine Spreads

There are few people we can say look equally good smoking a bong, baring their butt or modeling the latest in drag queen couture. And there’s few times we can actually write a sentence like that, so consider this a gem among gems. If you’re a Francophile like us, then you know it’s James Franco‘s 34th birthday today, and yes this is a cause for celebration. Seriously.

How many Hollywood stars can claim they’ve studied at an Ivy League school, photographed major magazine pictorials or headed up fashion campaigns all while shooting their own indie projects, headlining major movies AND moonlighting on a soap opera just for sh*ts and giggles? To us, that’s a stellar turn for a man that loves to get his kitty cuddle on and doesn’t mind showing his freaky side whenever possible.

So rather than focusing in on his fashion, facial hair OR his many movie milestones, we’ve chosen to honor him the best way we know how — by highlighting his most off-the-wall photo shoots of all time. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. Because as this slideshow demonstrates, James Franco has no limits when it comes to expressing his weird and wonderfully wild side.

Is he channeling his inner Sgt. Pepper-meets-Pocahontas for GQ Style UK? You be the judge... 

True romance. 

The ultimate in bear chic. 

The only man for James is himself. 

Yes, the man still looks fierce even with a faceful of pink paint for Spex magazine.

Playing with sharp objects for GQ Style.

James gets his drag on with the help of Terry Richardson and Candy magazine.

I don't even know what to say about this one. 

James and the adoring public. 

A close shave. 

Is it just us, or does his "assets" seem obvious in this cover art for Flaunt magazine?

