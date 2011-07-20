Happy Birthday, Gisele! Our 6 Fave Gisele Editorials

Soon-to-be-billionaire supermodel Gisele Bundchen turns 31 today! Since her discovery in a Brazilian McDonald’s, Gisele has become the face of a the millennial supermodel – and she’s been in countless editorials in the process. No, really, I have done the legwork – girl gets photographed a lot.
I’ve rounded up my favorites to celebrate Gisele’s birthday [and as a pretty present to you, of course]. Click through the slideshow to see Gisele as a soccer player, S&M enthusiast, wan suburban mother, and more. She’s so very versatile!
This is Gisele doing what Gisele does best. In "Diary of a Mad Housewife" from the December 2000 issue of Arena UK photographed by David LaChapelle, Gisele acts out just a couple fantasies. Warning: don't let your boss see these over your shoulder.
Gisele is usually known for her smolder, and it's still there in "Summer Night, With Sequins," from the June 1998 issue of Marie Claire Italy, but it's much more romantic, as the title of this editorial from earlier in her career suggests.
Patrick Demarchelier captures Gisele as a rock star in "The Show" for the July 2000 issue of Numero France.
Also, remember when those striped tops were in? Thanks, 2000.
Gisele gets all Veruschka in "Death Valley," photographed by Mert and Marcus for the Fall/Winter 2001 issue of POP. Over 10 years old and the eye makeup is still killin' it.
Gisele goes back to her Brazilian athletic roots in "The MVP," photographed by Steven Meisel for the September 2009 issue of American Vogue.
Gisele lives "A Double Life" in this editorial from the March 2001 issue of W. One moment she's the bedraggled housewife in the Sears parking lot (been there), the next she's the leather queen of the neighborhood (no comment).