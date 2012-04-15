Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Her Best Red Carpet Moments

Before Twilight and The Hunger Games, there was Harry Potter. And while we love a good dose of Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence, there’s nothing quite like catching a glimpse of our favorite wizarding world superstar, Emma Watson. While we remember her as the small, slightly frizzy child star, Watson turns 22 today and has proved that she’s all grown up.

Girl can work a red carpet, has mastered the college chic look well enough to blend in at Brown University and is one of the few people we know who can chop off her hair and still look good enough to star in a Burberry campaign. So celebrate Emma’s big day with us by clicking through the slideshow above for some prime red carpet moments — including a glorious shot of her romping around a music festival.

Cheers!