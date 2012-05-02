Happy Birthday Donatella Versace! Her 26 Most Popular Looks Yet

There’s something to be said for maintaining staying power in fashion. With new talent popping up nearly every season, getting to the top is only half the battle, staying there is where the real work begins. And let’s just say, it can get ugly, fast.

So, with a line that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon – in fact, it’s growing with collaborations with retailers like H&M that were so popular they decided to go for round two and opening doors to a children’s boutique — Donatella Versace singlehandedly brought Italian glamor and structured sexiness to the masses without forgetting about her insanely fashionable friends. Needless to say, the Italian powerhouse has situated herself as permanent fixture in the industry.

We love her approach to celebrating the feminine figure and different perspectives on flirtatious style while maintaining a sophisticated edge leaving us wishing almost every night we could add another Versace piece into our closet immediately.

We take today on her 57th birthday to recognize one our most beloved fashion designers who isn’t afraid of rocking studs and leather (and looks good doing it!) and inspiring us to become just a teensy bit more daring with our own wardrobe. Happy birthday Donatella!