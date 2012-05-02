Happy Birthday David Beckham: A Tribute To The World’s Most Dapper Dad

When I see a picture of the hottest couple in the world (David and Victoria Beckham, obviously), it’s hard for me to decide who to look at first. After all, Victoria’s signature style is so unique and enchanting that it’s impossible for her not to steal a picture. However, her devoted soccer playing hubby gives her a run for her money. The dashing Brit is without a doubt one of the most handsome men in the world.

It’s a little bit tough not to be jealous of Posh and Becks. What don’t they have? Looks, a crapload of money, beautiful children, not to mention they are completely in love. Sigh. Even as I write this, I can’t help but wish I could step into a machine and come out as either of them.

In honor of Becks’ 37th birthday, I’ve compiled a collection of some of his best pictures. Believe me, it really wasn’t a burden weeding through them. Click through the gallery above for some of the most dapper dad in the world’s best looks!