Happy Birthday Courtney Love: Rock Goddess, Lunatic & Fashion Designer BFF

Courtney Love is officially 48 today! And may we just start by saying that she looks absolutely amazing considering the highs and lows she has been through over the years. In Courtney’s case, we literally mean “highs” and “lows.” The legendary widow of Nirvana’s late Kurt Cobain has gotten into her share of trouble over the years — everything from drug arrests, rehab, losing custody of her beloved daughter and being evicted for ruining the curtains in a ritzy townhouse.

But the Hole frontwoman has always gotten into these pickles in a fashionable outfit. While her financial situation has had its shares of issues, she somehow always manages to show up in haute couture with an expensive handbag on her arm. There’s something incredibly chic about someone who looks like they haven’t brushed their hair in weeks wearing an Hermes scarf around their neck.

Her penchant for luxury has earned her quite a few fashion show invites, and it seems that Courtney has made a lot of friends in the industry. To celebrate the elusive Courtney approaching five decades, take a look at some of her high-powered fashion designer BFFs in the gallery above!