Happy Birthday, Chloë Sevigny: Her Five Best Movie Looks

Chlo Sevigny turns 37 today — which is absolutely shocking to me. Not only does she lookway younger (not that 37 is old!), it seems like just yesterday she was beginning to make a name for herself as the first lady of the East Village.

Now,Chlo is an accomplished movie star, style icon, and a successful fashion designer thanks to a killer collaboration with Opening Ceremony. She’s come a long way from her debut role in 1995’s Kids. She’s proven herself to have incredible staying power and managed to embrace her achievements while maintaining her trademark indie edge. Also, the girl can do a mean Terry Richardson impression!

In honor of this momentous day, let’s take a look back at some of her best and most absurd movie looks.