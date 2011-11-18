Happy Birthday, Chloë Sevigny: Her Five Best Movie Looks

Chlo Sevigny turns 37 today — which is absolutely shocking to me. Not only does she lookway younger (not that 37 is old!), it seems like just yesterday she was beginning to make a name for herself as the first lady of the East Village.
Now,Chlo is an accomplished movie star, style icon, and a successful fashion designer thanks to a killer collaboration with Opening Ceremony. She’s come a long way from her debut role in 1995’s Kids. She’s proven herself to have incredible staying power and managed to embrace her achievements while maintaining her trademark indie edge. Also, the girl can do a mean Terry Richardson impression!
In honor of this momentous day, let’s take a look back at some of her best and most absurd movie looks.
In Larry Clark's controversial film Kids, Chloë plays a downtown tough kid who ends up in a tricky situation due to some unprotected sex (WRAP IT UP!). She wears a strict uniform of a dirty t-shirt and some really bad mom jeans. OMG, I miss the '90s!
Okay, if you must know anything about me, know that I am an American Psycho junkie. Chloë played Patrick Bateman's office assistant. Here she is before he chops her up. I die for her 1980s swag.
Here's Chloë as a pilled out club kid in Party Monster. The role she was born to play. Her outfit looks like the result of a head-on collision between a glitter truck and a tractor trailer full of unicorns.
In Gummo, Chloë plays a white trash wonder. Her bleached eyebrows and spaghetti strap tank top make my life complete.
Chloë's controversial role in The Brown Bunny garnered her a lot of media attention for the uh, sexually explicit last scene. Again, Chloë rocks white trash like no one else can. And we love it.