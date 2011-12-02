Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Her Memorable Fashion Moments

It seems like only yesterday that a certain petiteMickey Mouse Club alumnus from Louisiana donned a school girl outfit in the “…Baby One More Time” video, and essentially changed the music industry and media climate as we know it. That little girl was of course Britney Spears.

Today is Britney’s 30th birthday. Yes, the same girl who Justin Timberlake wrote “Cry Me A River” about following the most upsetting break-up of all time is three decades old. (I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about it.) Not only does this mean that I’m officially ancient, but it means that Brit-Brit managed to survive the Terrible Twenties and come out somewhat unscathed despite it all.

No one has had a more turbulent decade than her. She entered the new millennium on top of the world, and it remained that way for awhile. But we all know that the mighty always fall. After a series of major missteps that included a failed marriage, custody questions surrounding her children AND eventually losing control of her own burgeoning fortune, Brit has finally crawled her way back on top.

With a stable boyfriend (Jason Trawick), by her side, there’s nothing she can’t accomplish. The queen of the music video has had some incredible fashion moments over the years, so please take a look at the gallery above for a refresher. Oh, and be warned: There are a few classic paparazzi shots from those crazy days none of us are likely to ever forget..