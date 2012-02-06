Happy Birthday Bob Marley: The Greatest Ganja Films EVER

Once in a while, a real game changer comes along who manages to create and represent an entire culture. Bob Marley just so happened to be one of these people. Years after his death, confused stoners everywhere look up to the man as an idol of spirituality and, let’s face it, the supreme pothead.

Marley’s music, family and legacy impact dozens of cultures and generations. And as today is Bob Marley’s birthday, we thought we’d celebrate him with one of our generations greatest interpretations of the marijuana culture: the stoner movie. So grab a bong, some Cheetos, one of the movies in the slideshow above and head into your best friend’s basement, ’cause it’s time to celebrate Marley the only way you can — puff, puff, passssz.