StyleCaster
Share

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: The Greatest Ganja Films EVER

What's hot
StyleCaster

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: The Greatest Ganja Films EVER

Jessica Rubin
by
Happy Birthday Bob Marley: The Greatest Ganja Films EVER
10 Start slideshow

Once in a while, a real game changer comes along who manages to create and represent an entire culture. Bob Marley just so happened to be one of these people. Years after his death, confused stoners everywhere look up to the man as an idol of spirituality and, let’s face it, the supreme pothead.

Marley’s music, family and legacy impact dozens of cultures and generations. And as today is Bob Marley’s birthday, we thought we’d celebrate him with one of our generations greatest interpretations of the marijuana culture: the stoner movie. So grab a bong, some Cheetos, one of the movies in the slideshow above and head into your best friend’s basement, ’cause it’s time to celebrate Marley the only way you can — puff, puff, passssz.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

Promoted Stories

share