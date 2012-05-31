Happy Birthday Azealia Banks! 7 Flippin’ Awesome Tweets From Her That We Love

Happy birthday Azealia Banks!

In honor of the New York “Rapunxel” whose crazy viral hit “212” had her thrown into the world’s limelight and now getting chummy with folks like Nicola Formichetti (who is also celebrating his birthday as well), Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Delevingne and every other big wig in music and fashion you could think of (well, almost), what better way to celebrate Azealia’s big day than with a round-up of some of her best tweets?!

As any fan of the young talented MC will know, Azealia is super active on Twitter, and isn’t afraid to her voice her own opinions. And even though folks like Kreayshawn, Lil’ Kim and Iggy Azalea probably aren’t too excited with that fact, I sure as fudge know that I am.

To be quite honest, some of the stuff she tweets out is nuts, but hey–I too have be known to tweet out some crazy, random jazz up on my feed just for hoots and giggles, especially when it’s late at night, and my mind has been a-wanderin’ (if you know what I mean).

Check out 7 favorite tweets of hers in the slideshow above, and let us know if there are any tweet gems that didn’t make the cut by leaving a comment down below.

[Feature image by Terry Richardson via Facebook]