Arlenis Sosa is finally legal to drink all of the free champers at fashion parties that she pleases. The Dominican beauty who’s appeared in just about every global Vogue edition, turned the landmark age of 21 on May 7 (almost 30 in model years).

The face of David Yurman partied at her own b-day celebration thrown by her agency Marilyn New York last night. See pics from what looks like quite the fun fte below.

Cumpleaos Feliz Arlenis!





All photos via Marilyn Agency NYC