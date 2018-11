Today Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour rings in the big 6-3 and while she may have been displaced due to Hurricane Sandy drama, we’re sure she’s celebrating in style.

With that in mind, we reflect on some of her best front-row moments from recent fashion weeks, including awkward seating arrangements, killer coat moments, and even — gasp!— a smile or two. Read on to check them out. HBD Anna!