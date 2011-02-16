Happy Belated Birthday Lindsay

I am embarrassed to admit that I’m a celebrity blogger and neglected to wish my most favorite celeb (besides Zac) a happy birthday yesterday. Lindsay Lohan turned 23-years-old yesterday, and it’s unbelievable that it’s been five years since the 18-year-old actress starred in Mean Girls and dated Wilder Valderrama. We have to hand it to Lindsay; this girl has accomplished more in a few years than most do in a lifetime. Between too many car crashes to count, three stints in rehab in one year alone, marathon shopping sprees, the yo-yo dieting, coming out of the closet, not starring in one hit movie since Mean Girls, launching both a line of leggings and self-tanner, and calling out Justin Timberlake for cheating on Jessica Biel via Twitter, we positively cannot wait to see what’s in store for the starlet this year.

Lindsay kept it low key yesterday, spending the afternoon with her on-again off-again girlfriend Samantha Ronson. The two picked up a pizza before jetting off to an undisclosed location where Lindsay’s family was waiting to celebrate the big day.