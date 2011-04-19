Happy B-Day Future Style Icon! Gisele’s Hair Transformations

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Gisele rocks mad different hair looks in Numero Tokyo, proving she looks good in everything. (Styleite)

The director of that Julia Restoin Roitfeld short video, Indira Cesarine, is not handling the flack well saying, “Apparently my short fashion film with Julia Roitfeld is an absolute horror, and I should commit fashion suicide before making another film what do you think? have I dug my own grave daring to try to be a director, or are they just being extremely bitchy? maybe it’s time to become a happy housewife and forget about this ***%$%^#$%^ business.” Whoa, someone is overreacting. (Fashion Copious)

Nicole Richie has over 200 pairs of sunglasses. What other news isn’t surprising you today? (NYDN)

A Model Anonymous removed most of her posts from her blog because she’s getting scared. Uh oh. (Fashionista)

It’s Suri’s bday! Fashion girl in the making. (Fashin)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @fullfrontalfash I’m just gonna say it, I don’t think Kate Middleton is a style icon. She’s a bit snoozeville. Very pretty but boring, no? Burn! Kinda true though, no?

RT @inezandvinoodh: Last day of location scouting in LA! Getting ready to shoot 64 pages and cover of entire issue of @VogueParisLive Get there model girls!

RT @Rachel_Roy Get a behind the scenes glimpse at our summer shoot-inspired by journey to India- full collection will b out soon! http://twitpic.com/4mwae3 Love a pretty behind the scenes!

RT @TheRealDaphne The shot that I did with solve is indeed me and not lady gaga. Love that people