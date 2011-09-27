Happy Anniversary Khloé & Lamar – Here’s to the Haters!

And you all said it wouldn’t last…

Two years ago today, Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom wedKhlo Kardashian in a lavish, over-the-top ceremony at a private estate in California. The nuptials were the result of a whirlwind courtship that lasted only a few weeks, and initially angered Khlo’s stepfather Bruce Jenner. We were all skeptical (I admit that I was too), but there was something about this wedding that didn’t seem like a publicity stunt (I wish I could say the same for Khlo’s older sis).

Sure, these two could have been in it for the wrong reasons. At this time, Khlo was somewhat less famous than her sisters, and marrying a big-time basketball star was certainly a way to set herself apart (not to mention she scored a palatial pad in Tarzana and a seemingly unlimited Louboutin allowance). And OK, Lamar could have been taken in by the Kardashian star power and intrigued by their lifestyle of endless freebies and travel. This was not the case. Something about these two just worked.

Even though they tend to spend most of their time in front of reality show cameras, “Khlomar” proved their love to all of us. Both natural goofballs, they bonded over burping and boisterous behavior, and clearly appreciate each other’s company. Sure, it can get annoying listening toKhlo perpetually say “my husband,” as if any of us have forgotten that she is indeed married, but they managed to make it past the “terrible twos” despite it all.

In this day and age where celebrity couples are struggling to make it work (look atRyan Reynolds andScarlett Johansson – they didn’t even make it two years!), it’s refreshing to see a couple as much in love as these two. So here’s to you,Khlo and Lamar! You are unbreakable. I raise a glass of Veuve Clicquot in your honor. Remember, all of the haters are just jealous.



