Happy Anniversary David Bowie & Iman: Fashion & Rock Royalty

Today is an incredibly special day for rock legend David Bowie and his stunning wife, model Iman. The two have officially been married for two decades. They are a rare breed of a celebrity couple, as they always seem completely overjoyed to be in the presence of one another — and they clearly share a deep bond and physical attraction. I guess when you look like they do it’s a little easier to keep the spark alive!

I’ve been a fan of David Bowie’s music since my dad introduced me to his infamous The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album when I was seven years old. It’s safe to say I’ve never been the same. To this day, songs like “Moonage Daydream,” “Lady Stardust,” and “Suffragette City” are still my favorites. Meanwhile, after catching a glimpse of Iman, it’s impossible not to admire her insane model prowess. The stunner has also demonstrated her equally enchanting personality, appearing on numerous reality shows over the years.

