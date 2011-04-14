Happy 70th Birthday, Grace Coddington!

We knew that Vogue creative director and breakout star of The September Issue Grace Coddington was celebrating her 70th birthday sometime this month, and rumors circulating around the web claim that the big day is today! Known as being one of the world’s greatest living stylistsas well as for that fiery red hairGrace got her start in the industry as a model in her teens, and worked her way up the editorial ladder until she joined Anna Wintour at Vogue in 1988.

To demonstrate our love for the genius that is Grace and to celebrate her brilliant career, we’ve decided to share one of our very favorite Coddington-styled editorials of all time: “Alice In Wonderland” from the December 2003 issue of Vogue. It stars a very young Natalia Vodianova and a cast of characters that includes Olivier Theyskens, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford.

Happy birthday Grace, and we wish you many, many more to come.