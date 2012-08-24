Celebrate Blake Lively’s Birthday With 10 Memorable Red Carpet Looks

Although it seems like she’s been in our lives — and on our red carpets — forever, Blake Lively is somehow only turning a mere quarter century old this Saturday. The low-key star will no doubt be celebrating it at her home in Westchester with her beau Ryan Reynolds, and maybe if she’s lucky a marriage proposal will be a part of her birthday gifts.

While Blake truly came to prominence thanks to her role on Gossip Girl, her best work is actually done at movie premieres and events, where her style is always pitch perfect. In fact, she is the one behind all of her choices, as she famously doesn’t have a stylist. Some feel that she may be embellishing the truth a little bit, but we think she just knows what she likes — and what looks good on her.

In honor of her birthday, we compiled a gallery of our ten favorite looks from Blake’s red carpet career. Believe us, it was hard to pick just ten — but these are the cream of the crop. Click through the slideshow above and be excited for what’s inevitably to come from her!