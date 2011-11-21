StyleCaster
Happy 20th Birthday Christian Louboutin! 20 Styles We Love

Monica Burton
by
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Christian Louboutin‘s first boutique on Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau in Paris. Thirty-eight stores later, there’s no doubt that the iconic designer has reason to celebrate. Earlier this month, Louboutin observed the momentous occasion by launching a commemorative book and twenty pairs of autographed, limited-edition shoes available exclusively at Barneys. Barneys New York threw a party for the eight-pound tome, attended by the iconic designer’s celebrity fans, all rocking their favorite red-soled pair, of course.

Here at StyleCaster we’re wishing Louboutin a happy 20th by taking a look back at some of our favorite styles from his illustrious career.

Which pair is your favorite?

1 of 20

The shoe on this book cover is a great jumping-off-point for a photographic history of Louboutin's designs.

Christian Louboutin, $94.50, at Amazon

Photo via F.TAPE

The book features photos of some of Louboutin's earlier designs.

Photo via The Daily Beast

Love flat shoes, $595, at NET-A-PORTER

Photo via NET-A-PORTER

Filter 140mm, $1,195, at NET-A-PORTER

Photo via NET-A-PORTER

Ulona 140mm, $1,186.50, at NET-A-PORTER

Photo via NET-A-PORTER

Star Prive 120mm, $1,220,.40, at Bluefly

Photo via All Women's Talk

Pigalle 120mm, $625, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Rollergirl Flat, $995, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Maralena 140mm, $2,445, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Fred Clous Flat, $1,295, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Daffodile 160 mm, $6,395, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Meneboot, $1,725, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Mikarani Flat, $2,195, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Bibi 140mm, $1,565, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Alti Pump Spikes 160mm, $1,495, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Catch Me Brodee 100mm, $2,995, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Lady Peep 150mm, $895, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Daf Booty 160mm, $1,695, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

Manchon 120mm, $1,095, at Barney's

Photo via Christian Louboutin

This pair was designed in celebration of the anniversary. Happy 20th!

Daffodile Brodee 160mm, $2,295, at Christian Louboutin

Photo via Christian Louboutin

