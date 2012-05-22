Happy 20th Anniversary ‘Real World’: 5 Greatest Cast Members

On May 21, 1992 the world changed forever. OK, fine — maybe not the world, but certainly the television climate. Reality TV as we know it was officially born thanks to two geniuses named Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray.
Based off of the PBS documentary series An American Family, The Real World brought us into the lives of twenty-somethings as they lived together, worked together and partied together. Naturally, this type of situation led to all sorts of debauchery. Sure, the show (now approaching its 27th season…holy crap) had its silly moments of pranks and hook-ups, but it also depicted hot button topics like sexuality and addiction in a way that can only be described as, well, real.
Love it or hate it, this show broke an insane amount of ground. In honor of the momentous occasion, I’ve composed a gallery including my five favorite cast members over the years. Of course, I couldn’t include ’em all — but take a look and tell me what you think!
The Real World: San Francisco was as important as it was entertaining. The standout star was Pedro Zamora, a young HIV-positive man who utilized his time on the show in a fashion unlike any other: he educated tons of Americans who knew nothing about the disease. While he passed away soon after the show finished filming, his legacy lives on forever.
Ruthie Alcaide kicked off her time on The Real World: Hawaii by stripping down immediately. She then proceeded to get so obliterated everyone was concerned. She eventually left the show to go to rehab. But, let me tell you something, she was a complete prize and her presence MADE the season.
Oh, come on, you think I couldn't include my girl Cara Nussbaum (I wonder if she is the heiress to the Nussbaum & Wu fortune, a.k.a. those grimy bagel places on the Upper West Side?). Anyway, the resident Jewish American Princess of Real World: Chicago was a complete dream. Her snooty attitude was completely balanced by her immense personal problems which made her relatable. Just as a side note, read her NYT wedding announce here. I DIE.
Trishelle from Real World: Las Vegas was the queen of the threesome, boozing and utter lunacy. Her glazed-over eyes and outrageous voice made her the light of my life.
Puck from The Real World: San Francisco was a disgusting person. Between antagonizing Pedro and just being a crappy roommate, he is inarguably one of the most hated reality TV characters of all time. He was recently arrested on domestic violence charges. But in true Real World fashion, he was so outrageously entertaining.