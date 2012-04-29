Happy 1st Anniversary Will & Kate: A Look Back On Their Magical First Year Of Marriage

A year ago today, history was made. The Royal Wedding was the kind of event that you will remember where you were for the rest of your life. OK, maybe not all of you will remember the epic day that Prince William and some random commoner (read: multimillionaire) Kate Middleton wed on April 29, 2011, but I certainly do. I stayed up all night with a few friends, alternating between sipping champagne and downing meat plates — all in celebration of the epic ceremony.

At 4 AM when it finally kicked off, it exceeded all of my expectations. Kate walked down the aisle in Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (after months of intense speculation) and Wills looked like a freakin’ dreamboat. As I write this now, I am tearing up and just completely melting all over again (natch).

Since the Royal Wedding, Kate and Wills have taken the world by storm. Kate has slowly but surely been filling the enormously chic and generous shoes left by Wills’ mummy Princess Diana and they have been spotted jet-setting all over the world for charity and promotional appearences. They even made a pit stop in Los Angeles, which sent Hollywood’s elite into a frenzy. (J.Lo, we’re talking about you, babe.)

In honor of this whirlwind first year of marriage, click through the gallery above for my favorite memories of the best couple in the ENTIRE WORLD!