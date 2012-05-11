Happy Birthday Salvador Dali! 7 Surreal Style Items To Celebrate

Feliz cumpleaños! Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali would have been 108 years old today, and in honor of his birth, we’ve put together a slideshow filled with completely wearable Dali-inspired pieces.

From his best-known work, The Persistence of Memory, to his distinctive mustache, there’s no doubt that Dali has contributed much to visual culture as any other artist of his time.

Better yet, the artist did actually know a thing or two about fashion, as seen in his collaborations with Elsa Schiaparelli that produced some of her most talked about designs during her career.

Surrealism and fashion can go hand in hand so it only follows that today we’d look to Senor Dali for some style inspiration. Click through the slideshow above to see how you can wear Dali on his birthday, and look out for a bonus Dali-Schiaparelli piece that we only wish we could buy.