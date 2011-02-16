Happily Never After

Representatives for both Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo verify that the couples three year relationship is over.

People.com quotes Minnillo’s rep saying, “They have amicably split but remain good friends who still greatly care for one another.”

After break up rumors began circling recently, Minnillo was recorded earlier this month stating that her and Nick were still very much together. However after sources on both sides confirm the split, her statement is no longer valid.

Sorry Nick, friends or not, you just let another one of Hollywood’s hottest ladies go!

At least we have something to look forward to: Team Nick/Team Vanessa T-shirts anyone?