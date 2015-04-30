Happening: Britney Spears is Releasing Her Own Video Game

Photo: Giphy

Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to join the lucrative phone gaming biz. Like Kim Kardashian and Lindsey Lohan before her, Britney’s set to release a smartphone game in the first half of next year.

Glu Mobile, the company behind Kim’s game and a soon-to-be-released Katy Perry app have confirmed that Britney is the next high profile name they’re targeting for an App store experience. The game actually sounds very similar to Kim’s in that it features Britney’s voice and likeness and will let fans “interact with Spears and experience the glitz and glamour of the entertainment business.”

Is anyone else hoping for a Justin Timberlake look-a-like, little bald Britneys, and the chorus to “Oops I Did It Again” every time you score a point? Please, Glu Mobile, please.

It’s no wonder Brit wants to turn her life into a virtual experience: Celebrity smartphone games are really big business for the A-list. In fact New York Times estimated Kim’s game made a whopping $1.6 million in its first five days, and became the fifth-highest-grossing game EVER in the entire history of Apple’s app store–so just imagine how big Britney’s game could be.

Come on, you know you can’t wait to download this one.