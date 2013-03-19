What Really Happened With Justin Bieber at Paris’ Super Luxe Le Meurice Hotel



For the past few weeks, teenybopper sensation Justin Bieber has found himself in the news quite a bit for less than flattering reasons. The 19-year-old pop star got into a scuffle with a paparazzo, fainted during a performance, and has been slammed in the press for what many perceive as odd behavior. The latest controversy surrounding Bieber involves iconic French hotel Le Meurice, long known as one of the most exclusive spots in Paris.

After checking into Le Meurice on Sunday, Bieber was reportedly kicked out of the hotel a mere day later after reportedly exhibiting a “bad attitude” and drumming up publicity by encouraging his fans to wait outside, naturally causing a frenzy. However, Bieber’s airtight PR team immediately fired back, stating, “Justin was not kicked out of the hotel. He decided to transfer to the Mandarin Oriental when there wasn’t enough security at the hotel to control the crowds. There wasn’t even an underground entrance for him at the other hotel and the security was too lax given the size of the crowds.”

In response, Le Meurice fired back, “[Justin] decided to leave Le Meurice yesterday evening. It was his decision. We would have loved to keep him staying here. We didn’t have any problems. We are absolutely used to having celebrities. We had enough security. We know how to deal with crowds.” Clearly, Bieber’s team and the folks at Le Meurice have different views on what constitutes good security.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Le Meurice is known as “The Hotel of Kings” and it’s located in the 1st arrondissement of Paris—one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the city, opposite the Tuileries Garden and near the Louvre. Just as the hotel’s spokesperson attested to, the hotel is a celebrity favorite, and counts Beyonce and Kristen Stewart as fans. With only 160 rooms, it’s relatively intimate compared to some major hotels in Europe. Although it’s unclear which type of rooms Bieber and his crew were staying in, he rented seven. The rates for a deluxe suite start at a whopping 1,900 euros (which is about $2,500). The suite is about 750 square feet, and includes classic French furnishings in Louis XVI style. Our guess is he went for a bigger and better room, and opted for smaller suites for his entourage. Of course, the hotel has every amenity under the sun, from a state of the art fitness facility to a room service menu offering a 710 euros caviar platter. So, even if he were there merely one night, between the estimated cost of rooms alone the bill would have been around $15,000.

Who cares about the security? If we were Bieber, we would’ve stuck it out.