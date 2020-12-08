8 Hanukkah Zoom Backgrounds To Help Celebrate The Festival Of Lights

Scroll To See More Images

Hanukkah is a wonderful time of year when Jews celebrate their religious freedom, and it’s also a time for families to gather together—but in 2020, that’s easier said than done. If you’re spending Hanukkah social-distancing this year, you might be celebrating virtually, in which case, these Hanukkah Zoom backgrounds will definitely come in handy.

Zoom has been a saving grace for many people this year, as it serves as a simple way to virtually connect with friends, family, community members and coworkers during a time when keeping your distance is key. During Hanukkah, it can be used as a way to stay in touch with your Jewish loved ones, even if you can’t physically be together.

Typically, Hanukkah consists of traditions like lighting the menorah each night, eating special foods, playing dreidel and exchanging gifts. For 2020, Hanukkah begins on Thursday, December 10, and ends on Friday, December 18. Even if you’re far from friends and family this holiday, you can still participate in many of the same customs through the convenience of a video conference platform like Zoom. You can light the menorah together, recite prayers, and maybe even play spin the dreidel. All it takes is a little bit of creativity and planning to make this year’s Festival of Lights as special as years past.

If meals with your loved ones are a favorite part of the holiday, you can share recipes and even cook together over Zoom, preparing traditional Hanukkah foods and dishes like latkes, challah, sufganiyot, sweet noodle kugel, brisket and more. And if you’re in the same town, you can safely arrange a caravan food drop-off, and make plans to hop on a Zoom call afterward to eat together.

Using a Hanukkah-themed Zoom background can bring a special touch to your virtual celebration. If you need some tips on how to use a virtual background, all you have to do is save one of these Hanukkah Zoom backgrounds to your computer, go to your Zoom Settings, click on Background and Filters, and simply add a Virtual Background.

From Hanukkah-themed prints to photos of beautifully-lit menorahs, check out our top 8 picks below—one for each night of the celebration!

Pretty Menorah

For an aesthetically-pleasing background, use this photo of a menorah with beautiful bokeh lights in the background. Bonus points if you use a different menorah photo each night, with the appropriate amount of candles lit.

Cute Cartoons

This adorable cartoon background features a smiling menorah, sufganiyot and dreidel. How freakin’ cute is that?

Hanukkah Cookies

If yours didn’t come out picture-perfect, you can totally make this your Zoom background and convince family you took the photo yourself. They aren’t there IRL, so they can’t call you out!

Matzo Bread

Now this is commitment to a theme! A matzo background is random yet fitting, so it’ll definitely get a laugh from whoever you’re Zooming with.

Cartoon Dreidels

This beautiful dreidel illustration is a colorful pick that won’t distract from whoever’s on the screen. Perfect for larger family zooms when you’re all cramming into the shot!

Challah Bread

Another one for the Hannukah foodies, post up next to this drool-worthy challah bread while you enjoy a virtual feast.

Star of David

At first glance, this background looks like it’s just snowflakes, but there are actually tiny Star of Davids sprinkled throughout. How fun and festive!

The Torah

If you’re in charge of reading from the Torah during your celebration, pop this photo onto your background to let your family know it’s time to get down to business.