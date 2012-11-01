Exclusive: Street Style Star Hanneli Mustaparta Takes Manhattan

Bronchitis and severe jetlag may be enough to keep most people in bed, but not photographer/blogger/model Hanneli Mustaparta. On a blustery October day, we caught up with the 30-year-old Norwegian beauty for a New York City photo shoot following her return from fashion month, where she was hard at work capturing inspiring street style (her own included) in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Mustaparta’s star has certainly skyrocketed over the past few years—in many ways, she’s the poster child for the power of street style when it comes to personal branding. Thanks to her knack for photography and her enviable taste (not to mention her killer looks), Mustaparta has gone from blogger to street style star and Vogue contributor—all the while maintaining a genuinely kind and friendly disposition.

As such, it’s not surprising that a number of brands have been eager to work with her, most notably Calvin Klein, which tapped the blogger and photographer to guest curate its Twitter and Tumblr accounts—a job that entails Mustaparta regularly tracking her inspirations, outfits, and travels. When we met up with Mustaparta, she came prepared with a large suitcase in tow, filled with a mix of pieces from Calvin Klein’s current collections, as well as items from her own closet that she’s especially fond of for fall. “I love wearing and creating different looks, but some clothes bring out that extra magic and some clothes have normal magic,” she said.

Throughout the day’s shoot—in which Mustaparta bounded through a series of idyllic locations in New York’s Upper East Side and Central Park—the blogger modeled looks she’d styled herself that included everything from bright jumpers to vintage pieces and even evening dresses. True to form, she wasn’t interested in wearing anything that would be considered a ho-hum wardrobe essential.”I always stay away from staple pieces,” she said. “I hate suggesting the little black dress because then everyone has a little black dress, even if it’s not the same. There’s so many fun options, you can have a colorful thing that would work every time.”

Here, we hope you find a little inspiration to spice up your own wardrobe, courtesy of one of the fashion world’s most influential street style stars.

Photographer: Zachary Chick

Fashion Editor: Liz Doupnik

Stylist/Model: Hanneli Mustaparta