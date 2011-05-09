Hannah MacGibbon Is Out At Chloe

Less than one month ago on April 18, Chlo released a statement that its creative director Hannah MacGibbon would renew her contract at the house for at least one more season in an attempt to dispel rumors that she was on her way out. As it turns out, the speculation about the designer’s departure was true.

WWD reported this morning that after 10 years, MacGibbon is out at the French fashion house, and former Pringle of Scotland creative director Clare Waight Keller will take the helm, effective June 1. A statement on Chlo’s website claims that MacGibbon’s departure was in the best interest of both parties, and that the designer would leave the house to “pursue new projects.”

MacGibbon’s move comes on the heels of less-than-stellar reviews of her Fall 2011 collection, and at a time that designer shakeups are running highBalmain and Dior specifically. With all of the shuffling, we’re sure that MacGibbon will have a new gig in no time.

At this point, the industry rumors that were running rampant during Fashion Month all seem to be put to restnow all we’re waiting on is the official Riccardo Tisci for Dior confirmation from LVMH.

Photo of Hannah MacGibbon via Imaxtree