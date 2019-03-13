We Finally Know Who the Next Bachelorette Is & She’s a Fan Favorite

It’s official: Hannah Brown is The Bachelorette 2019. The reveal was made on The Bachelor season 23 finale on Tuesday, March 12, where host Chris Harrison revealed that Brown—best known as Hannah B. (or Hannah Beast) on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor—would be the lead of the 15th season of The Bachelorette. As fans remember, Brown was sent home in seventh place on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, after she went on a one-on-one date with Underwood (where she met his family) and was told that he had better connections with other women.

However, it looks like Brown is ready to find love. “My family has been really supportive of me and is really happy. They have made me who I am. They trust me and love me and ultimately want me to find love too,” she told Harrison in her first interview as The Bachelorette. Harrison then played a video of how Brown found out that she was the Bachelorette. The video was of Brown and Harrison on a FaceTime call, where he casually revealed the news to her. “Should we do it? Do you want to be The Bachelorette?” Harrison asks. “Are you asking me?” Brown responds, laughing. ” I’m not asking you. I’m telling you. You’re the Bachelorette,” Harrison says.

This is when Brown starts to cry. “Are you serious?!” she asks. Harrison responds, “I’m dead serious.” Back at their interview, Brown talked about how she’s ready to find love again, despite it not working for her with Underwood. “It didn’t happen with me my first time around, but I do believe that it can happen. I’m really so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I can keep showing that,” she said. As for if she’s ready for an engagement, Brown said, “That’s so surreal. I’m hopeful for it.”

Then Harrison surprised Brown by introducing her to five of her future contestants. When asked what she’s looking for in a partner, Brown said, “I hope that they can put words together. Maybe better than me at first. Maybe that initial spark.” Then it was time to meet the guys. Brown first met Luke, who told her “You’re the only one I wanted to be the next Bachelorette.” Then came Dustin, who brought out two glasses of champagne to make a toast. (A nod to one of Brown’s failed toasts on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.) “Cheers to a start of a wonderful beginning and an amazing journey,” Dustin told her.

Next was Cam, who rapped for Brown about how excited he was that she was the Bachelorette. “I’m ready to fall for you like I did for Hannah Beast,” he rapped. After that was Connor who made Brown a personalized step stool so they could take their “first step” in their relationship and so that they could “see eye to eye.” The last to be introduced was Luke S., who told Brown, “I don’t go down south often, but for you, I’d go down anytime.” (Brown is from the south is a former Miss Alabama.)

When Harrison returned to ask Brown how meeting her first five men went, she said she was so excited she could hand out a rose right then and there. “I can hand out a rose right now,” Brown said. Harrison then offered Brown the opportunity to hand out the first-ever rose before the season started. The mood was then set with lights and music, and Harrison excused himself for Brown to give out her first rose. “Hannah, gentlemen, this is the only rose tonight. Hannah, when you’re ready,” he said.

Brown then gave a small speech before handing out the rose. “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made this season…For those who didn’t get the rose, I’m excited to see y’all at the mansion, and try harder,” she said. The rose eventually went to Cam, who rapped for her.

After struggling to pin the rose to the lapel of Cam’s suit (“I don’t know how to put this on!” she said), Cam reminded her that she forgot to ask him if he would accept the rose. “Cam, would you like to accept this rose?” Brown then said, laughing. “Absolutely,” responded.

And that was that! The first five contestants from Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Tune in for the season premiere of the next season of The Bachelorette on ABC on May 13. We can’t wait for Brown to find her #fiercelove.