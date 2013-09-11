Hannah Bronfman On Her Biggest Style Regret (and Her Favorite Gift From Her Boyfriend)

Many may brand Hannah Bronfman merely an It-girl, but she’s more than that. Aside from a successful DJing career, she’s also the co-founder of an app called Beautified, which she hopes will help revolutionize and simplify booking beauty appointments, something that we can all get behind.

The 25-year-old beauty is one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers this year, along with her handsome boyfriend, fellow DJ Brendan Fallis. Bronfman dished to us about everything from the period of time she regrets the most when it comes to fashion, and of course reveals the best gift Fallis ever got her.

Read on for more!

StyleCaster: How do you define ‘New York style’?

Hannah Bronfman: New York style is all about individualism. There are so many people in this city you really have to think outside the box to stand out!

What’s one of your favorite New York spots?

One of my favorite spots in the city is Prospect Park inside there’s a hidden gem and hidden spots. It’s a little less manicured than Central Park so there’s lots of room for discovery!

What’s a style risk you’ve taken—that you’ve ended up really regretting?

Everything from the year 2002.

What’s your style philosophy?

Never say never…but keep it comfortable and appropriate—I have little sisters!

Whose style have you always looked up to?

Miranda Kerr.

You’re involved in many projects, from music to beauty apps. What projects are the closest to your heart, and what do you hope to do in the future?

The projects closest to my heart are definitely the app that I co-founded, Beautified. My partners, Annie Evans and Peter Hananel, and I have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it for the past year and have had a great response since we went live two months ago. We have a lot of exciting things in store going forward—so stay tuned!

How do you balance everything—from your relationship to your projects in the fast-paced New York lifestyle?

Prioritize. There are not enough hours in the day to do everything so I have to choose which ones are the more important. My family, friends and boyfriend always come first. I’m lucky that my boyfriend is an entrepreneur as well and understands the hectic schedule that comes with a new business.

What’s your favorite men’s fashion trend as of late?

I love the chic Lanvin sweatpants my boyfriend Brendan Fallis was wearing in his Mr. Porter feature.

What’s your most prized possession in your closet?

The mini vintage Chanel bag Brendan got me for my birthday last year.

