Peter’s ‘Bachelor’ Winner Just Responded to Him Having Sex With Hannah After Their Engagement

The tea is hot. Hannah Ann Sluss responded to Peter Weber and Hannah Brown having sex after her engagement to the pilot in The Bachelor season 24 finale.

Hannah—who dated Peter on The Bachelorette season 16, which he came in third place—revealed in a her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, on November 17, 2021, that she and Peter hooked up as his season of The Bachelor as airing. In the book, Hannah, who had split from her Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt, explained that she and Peter ran into each other at an engagement party for Bachelor in Paradise alums Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in February 2020, where they reconnected. The party was after Peter’s Bachelor finale—in which he got engaged to Hannah Ann—had filmed. “I heard that they were having troubles,” she said. “He was like, ‘I have so much to tell you.'”

Hannah revealed in her book that Peter invited her to his parents’ house in Los Angeles so they catch up privately. Hannah ended up sleeping over in Peter’s brother’s room when Peter texted her to come to his room, where they ended up having sex. That’s when Hannah realized that the spark they once had on The Bachelor was no longer there. She wrote in the book that she and Peter had an awkward breakfast with his parents the next morning before he left for work and called her an Uber. The next time they talked on the phone, Peter revealed to Hannah that he still had feelings for his Bachelor runner-up, Madison Prewett. “The chemistry just wasn’t there,” Hannah told People. “It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

After the news of Peter and Hannah’s hookup, Hannah Ann took to her TikTok to shade her ex-fiance with a video of her lip-syncing to the sound: “That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed. Wow.” Hannah Ann captioned the clip, “Always trust your instincts ladies.” She also wrote, “When the tea officially spills…”

During the Bachelor season 24 “After the Final Rose” special, Hannah Ann slammed Peter for still having feelings for both Hannah and Madison. “I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” she said at the time. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. … Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in November 2021, Hannah revealed why she slept with Peter. “It was, like, this perfect storm that unfortunately there were some mistakes and all that, but [it] led me to getting the help that I needed,” she said. “So I think that story really was important. And I think it’s relatable. … It’s definitely a sign of making a poor decision when you’re hurting. And I think a lot of girls can relate to that.”

Along with Hannah, Peter has also written a book. His children’s book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete, was published in November 2021 and is inspired by his childhood dreams of becoming a pilot. “Peter grows up but never loses his wonder with human flight, and, after years of long hours and intense study, achieves a lifelong dream. Told in an easy-to-read, approachable tone and gorgeously illustrated to highlight the characters’ emotions, The Adventures of Pilot Pete will instill values in children that every parent wants them to have: the courage to follow their dreams, the pluck to fight through hard times, and a deep appreciation for friends and family,” the publisher’s description reads.

God Bless This Mess by Hannah Brown and The Adventures of Pilot Pete by Peter Weber are available on Amazon.

