Stoney Clover Lane x Hanky Panky Is The Upgrade Your Undies Deserve

I’d personally argue that you can never have too many pairs of jeans, sunglasses or sneakers, but there’s one article of clothing above all others that we can all justify buying tons of: underwear. No matter how many pairs of undies I stuff in my drawer, it’s never enough, and I’m always on the hunt for more. Not only that, but I have a tendency to keep those 5-for-$25 bargain pairs for way longer than I should, so I can always justify a clear-out and re-up of my underwear drawer. If you’re anything like me, your drawer could also use a major upgrade right about now—and the Hanky Panky x Stoney Clover Lane underwear collab is the cutest way to do it.

Seriously, this is the collaboration I never saw coming, but desperately need. Hanky Panky, one of the chicest underwear brands on the market, teaming up with Stoney Clover Lane, the go-to brand for playful, luxe travel accessories? It seemed like something that would happen in a bizarre (but great) dream—not in real life. But here we are, folks, and our underwear drawers are better because of it.

The two brands have created the ultimate in undies gift sets—offering 7, 12 and 25 (!) packs of Hanky Panky’s signature lacy thongs (both original and low-rise) perfectly placed in exclusive Stoney Clover Lane pouches. For folks who live for the perfect thong or just happen to obsess over organizational storage, this collab is for you. The undies are must-haves for everyday wear, and the pouches keep them all organized.

Oh, and did I mention that these packs are great for traveling, too? Just throw all your underwear into one of the Stoney Clover Lane pouches and you’re set. If you opt for a 12 or 25-pack, you can use the pouches for bras and socks, too—depending on how long your trip is, of course. Not only will your underwear drawer get a makeover, but you’ll have the chicest way to store or pack essentials as well. Excuse me while I treat myself to every single pack right now. This just might make me toss out all my old undies and start fresh once and for all.

The entire Stoney Clover Lane x Hanky Panky underwear collab is available to shop now on both brands’ sites—but luxury like this doesn’t come cheap. Expect to splurge a bit on these packs (They run from $210 to $650) but remember that good underwear and travel accessories you’ll use for years are often worth the investment. Plus, they’re just really cute.

1. Original Rise Thong 12-Pack In Neutrals

The Stoney Clover Lane x Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong 12-Pack features—you guessed it—12 original rise lace (!) thongs packed to perfection in an exclusive Stoney Clover Lane pouch. And not having to do laundry for 12 days? That’s a win.

2. Original Rise Thong 7-Pack In Fashion

If it’s bold and bright underwear you’re after (at a lower price point, too), consider grabbing the Original Rise Thong 7-Pack in fashion colors. These statement-making thongs come in the cutest Stoney Clover Lane pouch—perfect for packing in your suitcase when you travel!

3. Low-Rise Thong 25-Pack In Fashion

If you’re really feeling like treating yourself, opt for the Low-Rise Thong 25-Pack in fashion colors. This is the underwear upgrade of a lifetime, so don’t be afraid to splurge. Good undies are worth it!

4. Original Rise Thong 7-Pack In Neutrals

You can also go for the Original Rise Thong 7-Pack in neutrals if you’re not a ~bold and bright~ underwear type of person. This pack is perfect for those who love wearing white pants year-round.

5. Original Rise Thong 12-Pack In Fashion

And, of course, there’s always the Original Rise Thong 12-Pack in fashion colors. The fun hues are sure to give you a little pep in your step—and the Stoney Clover Lane pouch is too cute to resist.

6. Low-Rise Thong 25-Pack In Neutrals

One more splurge item for you! The Low-Rise Thong 25-Pack in neutrals might just be the best option yet. You won’t have to do laundry for three weeks, have plenty of thongs to wear with white pants or see-through dresses and the larger Stoney Clover Lane pouch is truly perfect for traveling.