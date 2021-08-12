Hanky Panky’s Decades Collection Is An Ode To The World’s Most Comfortable Thong

Scroll To See More Images

You’re likely familiar with the concept of an It Bag, but what about an It Thong? It Bags change each and every season, but my ride-or-die favorite thong has been the same for years—and I’ve got Hanky Panky and their ultra-comfortable signature lace to thank for that. Now, the brand is celebrating the It Thong’s 35th anniversary with the all-new Decades Collection, an ode to the brand’s history and the timeline of the world’s most comfortable thong.

If you’d told College Me that a lacy thong could be one of the most comfortable things in her closet, she would’ve laughed in your face. That’s because I wasn’t well-acquainted with HP’s Signature Lace Thong, despite its debut a full nine years before my birth.

At first glance, it might not seem like anything special, but the magic’s in the material, according to Co-CEO Brenda Berger. “At Hanky Panky, we pride ourselves on being lace experts,” she tells STYLECASTER. “35 years ago, we changed underwear history by inventing the unimaginable; a comfortable thong. Since then, our Signature Lace Thong has built a global following.”

What makes it so good, you ask? It’s allllllll about that perfect stretch. “We use over 30 yards of thread per thong which means a higher stitch count which results in better stretch and recovery,” explains Berger. “This is turn results in the consistent fit and comfort we’re known for.”

35 Years later, the Signature Lace Thong is still the brand’s top SKU and the company is on the precipice of a full-on rebrand, complete with a fresh new logo and new campaign angles revolving around their Cult of Comfort platform. “The platform celebrates loyal consumers who already love the brand, while also welcoming the next generation of Hanky Panky brand devotees,” says Berger.

Of course, inclusivity is at the top of mind with this rebrand—and through HP’s size range be but little, it is simultaneously expansive. They offer Petite, One Size Fits 4-12 and Plus options, all of which are extremely stretchy. As someone on the larger end of the 4-12 spectrum, I can confirm I know women half my size and twice my size who are able to make the One Size option work. “We will also continue to use real women as models in all seasonal campaigns,” Berger insists.

And now, what we’re all here for: the chance to impulse-shop some cute undies courtesy of the Decades Collection. The drop features the Signature Lace Thong in four brand-new prints, all inspired by the different eras the It Thong has endured. For the 1980s, the Eighties Rad Geo print features bright colors and quirky geometric shapes. For the 1990s, the Nineties Plaid is a punk-inspired deep green tartan. For the 2000s, Aughts Zebra is an animal print with pink stitching Paris Hilton would approve of. Finally, for the 2010s, Teens Floral Mash-Up is a combination of black-and-white polka dots and beachy floral print.

Since its debut, more than 40 million Signature Lace Thongs have been sold—so if you’ve yet to snag one yourself, now’s your chance. Below, read on to shop the Decades Collection, available in a four-pack bundle or individual prints.

