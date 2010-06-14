StyleCaster
Share

Hanii Y Resort 2011 Collection: A New Kind Of Ladylike

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hanii Y Resort 2011 Collection: A New Kind Of Ladylike

Bee Shyuan
by
Hanii Y Resort 2011 Collection: A New Kind Of Ladylike
31 Start slideshow

Hanii Y’s Resort 2011 collection isn’t about over-the-top trends or the jet-set life like so many Resort collections of past have tended to be. The label drew inspiration from the laidback feel of Granville, France the birthplace of Christian Dior. The looks are, however, in line with the every day girl who likes a bit of polish. Sweet cropped jackets and dresses with respectable hemlines are great options for office wear and the pops of sky blue and fuschia will be a nice reprieve from overhead fluorescent light perfect for daydreaming of un grand vacance.

All images courtesy of Hanii Y

Related: Erin Fetherston Resort 2011 – A French Lovers’ Tryst

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Elise Øverland BBQ Deck Party: Film, Fashion And Femme Fatales

Elise Øverland BBQ Deck Party: Film, Fashion And Femme Fatales
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share