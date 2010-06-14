Hanii Y Resort 2011 Collection: A New Kind Of Ladylike

Hanii Y’s Resort 2011 collection isn’t about over-the-top trends or the jet-set life like so many Resort collections of past have tended to be. The label drew inspiration from the laidback feel of Granville, France the birthplace of Christian Dior. The looks are, however, in line with the every day girl who likes a bit of polish. Sweet cropped jackets and dresses with respectable hemlines are great options for office wear and the pops of sky blue and fuschia will be a nice reprieve from overhead fluorescent light perfect for daydreaming of un grand vacance.

All images courtesy of Hanii Y

