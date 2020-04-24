Pinterest-Approved Hanging Planters to Add a Dash of Greenery to Your Space

Home décor trends surely come and go, but indoor plants (including palms, succulents, fig leaf trees, and beyond) are without a doubt *the* enduring interior design accessory that simply won’t quit (and shows no sign of doing so, for that matter). In my opinion, adding a plant or two to your space is the easiest and most impactful way to chic up any space without investing in a pricey new piece of furniture or a bulky home decor item. Besides, not only are indoor plants a stylish way to bring a touch of nature to the indoors (and add some greenery in the process) but they also offer a slew of different functional benefits as well, from moonlighting as an all-natural air purifier to soaking up bathroom odors.

If you live in an exceptionally small apartment like myself, hanging plant decor is an ingenious way to add some plant power to your home without taking up extra room in your already space-scarce abode. These Pinterest-approved darlings are about to blow up your feed, so it’s the perfect time to hop on the trend. Ahead, we’ve lined a few perfectly on-trend hanging planters to give your home decor situation a subtle refresh.

1. RISEON Boho Black Metal Plant Hanger

Featuring a sleek geometric design, this unique wall hanging planter adds a sculptural effect to any space without much of an investment. The super sturdy metal construction is available in matte black or metallic gold, offering you two distinctive options to match your current home decor vibe. You can also use the modernist accent piece to hang and display your favorite flowers as well.

2. Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase

Designed by Moe Takemura for Umbra, these minimalist wall planters add a subtle touch of greenery and geometry to your space without overpowering it. These versatile pieces are also subtle enough to match just about any interior design style, whether you’re into an eclectic look, rustic farm style or retro-minimal. In addition to the white and brass colorway, it’s also available in silver-toned nickel and copper rose gold as well.

3. MyGift Dangling Southwest Desert Color Ceramic 4 Pot Set

This four-piece set features a collection of miniature ceramic pot planters in a variety of complementary colorways. They can be mounted to the wall or hung from the ceiling with the rustic jute rope fastening. For those who love a Southwestern touch, these mini planters are the perfect sidekick to your favorite small houseplants or succulents.