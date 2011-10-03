Hanging Out With Your Friends Boosts Your Immunity

Feel a cold coming on? Better schedule that brunch with your girlfriends because according toMSNBC friendships should be taken like Vitamin C to help boost the immune system.

Finally prevention that is fun and credible! One study, which monitored 276 people between the ages of 18 and 55, found that those with six or more connections were four times better off at fighting off the viruses that cause colds than those with fewer friends.

The fewer human connections at home, at work and in the community, the more likely we are to get sick because anxiety-causing chemicals flood the brain. Be sure to make time for your loved ones and if you can’t make that drinks or lunch date, just make sure to take some time to email or call with friends in order to boost those immune builders.

Forget the notion that the more interaction with people the more likely you are to catch cold-causing bacteria. Get out there and get social. The bottom line is the happier you are the stronger the immune system and friends make you happy!

[Image: NY Mag]