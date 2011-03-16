Hanging Out With Karlie Kloss Backstage at Oscar de la Renta

There is no better way to understand the excitement and extensive preparation that goes into producing a runway show than to actually be there. The house of Oscar de la Renta has graciously extended an invitation to see the backstage goings on from their Fall 2011 show.

In the opening frames, Mr. de la Renta is conversing with his team, and you just cant get more accessible than that. We love the companys open-armed approach to social media, and their devotion to bringing Style to the People through creative channels like video.

View the film below, and youll catch precious moments like Lindsey Wixson mugging for the camera, Karlie Kloss practicing her opening strut and Oscar himself adorning the models with their finishing touches.