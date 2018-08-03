StyleCaster
Share

Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Total Fairy Tale Vibes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Total Fairy Tale Vibes

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Total Fairy Tale Vibes
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Miss Gen Photography.

I’m not married—and I’m not planning on getting married any time soon—but even I can’t resist scrolling through Pinterest‘s wedding tag every now and then. It’s like a fairytale I can live vicariously through—a fantastical world full of beautiful things and food and clothing. And at this point, the practice of perusing the wedding page is so enjoyable for me it’s basically therapeutic.

Though I’m most apt to admire seemingly delicious cakes or ornate vintage rings, a different kind of trend has caught my eye lately: suspended flowers, which are really just wedding floral arrangements hung from the ceiling.

MORE: Exactly How I Threw a Wedding That Cost Me Less than $10,000

I’ve never been the kind of person who has strong opinions about wedding flowers. I’ve actually considered (eventually) getting married in the desert, because I like the idea of creating such a stark juxtaposition between delicate, intricate bridal decor and the rough, sand- and cactus-filled landscape. But now that I’ve been exposed to suspended flowers, I’m low-key reconceptualizing my whole fantasy.

Flowers are undeniably beautiful, and when you suspend them from the ceiling, they somehow become even more so. There’s something about the idea of looking up and seeing a sky full of flowers that’s not just unexpected, but downright dreamy. It seems like the kind of thing that should be reserved for storybooks, but I’m so glad it isn’t.

Plus, on a more practical note, a strategically placed canopy—floral or otherwise—can make any space feel cozier and more intimate.

MORE: Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Whether you’re getting married sometime soon or not, lose yourself in the following 17 photos of suspended flowers. And dream of of all the cascading flowers you’ll hang at your wedding—or just like, an incredible party you’ll throw—someday.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Coordinate your suspended floral arrangement with your centerpieces to create the surround-sound of flowers.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Becca Heuer Photography.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Perfect for a fantasy-filled rehearsal dinner.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Feather & Twine.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Yep, suspended flowers even work in outdoor venues.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Justin Aaron Photography.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

An easy way to make your rain plan more idyllic.

Photo: Glass Jar Photography.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Not into flowers? Opt for pampas grass, instead.

Photo: @the_lane/Instagram.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

An altar worthy of a fairytale.

Photo: Pinterest.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Audrina Patridge's take on the suspended flower trend.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Jana Dillon Photography.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

A genuinely pretty way to direct guests to the gift table.

Photo: Pinterest.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Basically botanical fringe.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Natalie Norton.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Can you even imagine bearing witness to this stunning floral installation?

Photo: ROH/Andrej Uspenski.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Your chandelier deserves the suspended flower treatment, too.

Photo: Pinterest.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Sparse, but stunning.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Miss Gen Wedding.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Bushels of suspended flowers are an option for anyone who doesn't feel like lining the ceilings with them.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Sarah Godenzi.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Minimal bohemian magic.

Photo: Pinterest.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Suspended leaves will do the trick for anyone looking for a little more greenery.

Photo: Shannen Natasha Weddings.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Here's an idea: Plant a garden, then flip it upside down.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Milk + Honey Photography.
STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale

Celebrating outdoors? Use tree branches to your advantage.

Photo: Valerie Darling.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Brainy Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools

50 Brainy Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
  • STYLECASTER | These 17 Photos of Suspended Wedding Flowers Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Fairytale
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share